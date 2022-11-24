WhatsApp has extended the ability to create polls on desktop — a feature earlier launched on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo said in its report, “As happens on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, it is possible to create a poll within an individual or group chat, and you can add up to 12 options after entering your question.”

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create polls to everyone!



After announcing that WhatsApp was enabling the ability to create polls on WhatsApp beta for Windows, WhatsApp is now releasing this feature to everyone on the latest WhatsApp Desktop update!https://t.co/Cp6IE2FMOE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 24, 2022

Based on the report, the feature is end-to-end encrypted. Here’s the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

How to use polls on desktop

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your browser.

Step 2: Go to a group or personal chat and tap on the attachment icon.

Step 3: Click on the ability to create polls.

Step 4: Enter the question and options. WhatsApp allows you to add up to 12 options, including emojis.

Step 5: Tap the send button.

The results can be viewed by tapping the poll info displayed on the screen at any time.

