WhatsApp has extended the ability to create polls on desktop — a feature earlier launched on iOS and Android.
WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo said in its report, “As happens on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, it is possible to create a poll within an individual or group chat, and you can add up to 12 options after entering your question.”
Based on the report, the feature is end-to-end encrypted. Here’s the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo
Also read: WhatsApp introduces companion mode
How to use polls on desktop
Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your browser.
Step 2: Go to a group or personal chat and tap on the attachment icon.
Step 3: Click on the ability to create polls.
Step 4: Enter the question and options. WhatsApp allows you to add up to 12 options, including emojis.
Step 5: Tap the send button.
The results can be viewed by tapping the poll info displayed on the screen at any time.
Also read: How to use WhatsApp Community feature