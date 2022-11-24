WhatsApp has extended the ability to create polls on desktop — a feature earlier launched on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo said in its report, “As happens on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, it is possible to create a poll within an individual or group chat, and you can add up to 12 options after entering your question.”

Based on the report, the feature is end-to-end encrypted. Here’s the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

How to use polls on desktop

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your browser.

Step 2: Go to a group or personal chat and tap on the attachment icon.

Step 3: Click on the ability to create polls.

Step 4: Enter the question and options. WhatsApp allows you to add up to 12 options, including emojis.

Step 5: Tap the send button.

The results can be viewed by tapping the poll info displayed on the screen at any time.

