WhatsApp recently introduced a call link feature, an ability that works like Google Meet and Zoom meetings. Users can generate a call link and share it with users they want to connect with. Participants can join using the link.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application and go to the calls section.

Step 2: Click on ‘create call link.’

Step 3: Choose the call type: Video or Voice

Step 4: Share the link generated via WhatsApp or any other platform.

WhatsApp users will be able to join the call using the link.

The ability is available to Android and iOS users. According to reports, the link generated will expire within 90 days if unused.

