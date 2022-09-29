Users can now transfer money through UPI via WhatsApp, a feature it launched last year. The instant messaging platform functions as a standalone app to process transactions. The platform has been working on a slew of updates, including the configuration of avatars, the ability to add captions to shared documents and the edit feature.

Steps to make UPI payments via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open a chat and select the ‘₹’ symbol

Step 2: Select your bank from the list.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number registered with your bank account. If your WhatsApp number is the same as the number registered with the bank, WhatsApp will automatically verify.

Step 4: Add the bank account and click continue for processing UPI payments via WhatsApp.

Step 5: To send money to a contact, open their chat and select the ‘₹’ symbol.

Step 6: Enter the amount and process the transaction.

You can also check your bank balance on WhatsApp through the settings.

Also read: How to use SBI WhatsApp banking service

WhatsApp fixes security bug

The instant messaging platform has recently published details of the critical security bug affecting its Android app. Cyber agency under the IT Ministry, CERT-In, warned WhatsApp users of multiple bugs in Android and iOS which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. According to CERT-In, users have to install the latest security updates.