WhatsApp: How to recover deleted messages

WhatsApp said in a recent report that it would roll out the option to recover deleted messages. WABetaInfo reports that the new feature is available for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13, “but some lucky users may also be able to get the same feature on the previous update”.

The announcement was made after posting a tweet about how one feels when one wants to delete a message for ‘everyone’ but deletes it ‘only for you’.

Here’s how you can bring back the deleted messages

Screenshot showing Úndo’ for deleted message

As seen in the screenshot, a bar shows up when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected. In this case, one will have a few seconds to recover the message, if one previously wanted to delete it for everyone.