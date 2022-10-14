YouTube Shorts, a 60-second short video format, was introduced in September 2020. Since then, YouTube has been focusing on enhancing its features. The video streaming platform, in July this year, added an ‘edit into a Short’ tool on YouTube iOS and Android app for creators to convert an existing video into YouTube Shorts. In September 2022, YouTube enabled creators to add voiceovers and original sounds to Shorts on iOS.

Do you want to share YouTubeShorts that caught your attention with your friends on WhatsApp? Here’s how to download it.

Step 1: Copy the link of the YouTube Shorts you want to download using the share option.

Step 2: Now, open shortsnoob.com on another tab.

Step 3: Paste the copied URL in the search bar and click search.

Step 4: Select the quality of the video you want to download. You can also download video/audio separately.

YouTube Shorts will be saved on your device.

