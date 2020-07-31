HP appoints Ketan Patel to head India operations

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Personal computer systems and printers maker HP on Friday said it has appointed Ketan Patel as the Managing Director of Greater India, responsible for the company’s business in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Patel replaces Vinay Awasthi who is moving to a new role as Head of Print Operations for Supply Chain, the company said in a statement.
Effective August 1, Patel will report to Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer.
“As one of the world’s fastest growing economies, India is on the cusp of a digital transformation revolution, where technology will play a central role in how we work, live and play,” Schell said.
Patel was previously the Head of Personal Systems Category for Greater Asia, where he led the computing business that included hardware, services and solutions across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and Korea.
He joined HP in 2005 and has held various leadership positions across HP’s Personal Systems, Print, and Graphics Solutions Businesses.
Prior to this, Patel held positions at Wipro Infotech, Wipro Peripherals and TVS Electronics in India where he drove their printing business.
