HP boosts premium notebook portfolio with new HP Spectre x360 14

HP on Wednesday launched its all-new HP Spectre x360 14 laptop.
The device is the latest addition to HP’s premium notebook portfolio.
The convertible 2-in-1 laptop weighs 1.36 kg. The laptop comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio display and a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio.
It offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor, HP said.
HP launches two new ENVY notebooks in India
The device is powered by up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with a battery life of up to 17 hours.
For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The device supports Thunderbolt 4 for up to 40 Gbps signalling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies.
In terms of privacy and security, the device has the HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen. The device’s physical, digitally controlled shutter enables one to know in a glance if the on or completely off-camera is unhackable.
HP launches Pavilion Aero 13 notebook in India
In terms of sustainability, in a first, the device uses keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste like typical straw, beet pulp, household waste, HP said.
“The keyboard utilises 14.46g organic, renewable feedstock and saves over 1,200kg on CO2 emissions,” it said.
HP Spectre x360: Upper echelon design with power and versatility
The laptop will be available in Nightfall Black colour with Copper Luxe accents, and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.
The HP Spectre x360 14 is available at HP World Stores and online store.hp.com, Amazon and other large format retail stores.
The device is available at a starting price of ₹1,19,999.
