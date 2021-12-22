HP expands its India-made PC portfolio

HP announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its India-made personal computer portfolio.

The company announced local manufacturing of multiple PC products, including laptops, in India. It has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

“Some of these products qualify under public procurement order of the Government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of government departments and other customers,” HP said in an official release.

“HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country. As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and State governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities’ quality of life,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the ‘Make in India’ programme. We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of “Aatmanirbar Bharat”, by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations,” added Patel.

In a first, HP is manufacturing a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks. It has also expanded its locally manufactured commercial desktops, adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of all-in-one PCs.

These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a host of customer segments. HP now also manufactures display monitors in India.

“Today, PCs are more essential than ever, enabling “work, learn, earn and entertain” opportunities. With the expansion of local manufacturing, HP India will be able to better serve the needs of our partners and customers,” added Patel.

Since partnering with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops from August 2020, HP has significantly expanded its manufacturing operations in India.

“The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products,” it said.