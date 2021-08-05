HP launches Pavilion Aero 13 notebook in India

HP on Thursday added to its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio with the launch of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 in India.

Part of HP’s sustainable PC line-up, the device, under one kilogram, is made with recycled material, HP said.

The Aero 13 is the first Pavilion notebook featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. The 13.3-inch diagonal laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1990 resolution.

It has a magnesium-aluminum chassis, a 4-sided thin bezel, voice assistant Alexa and a fingerprint reader.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile processor with AMD Radeon graphics.

Said to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year, it comes with 10.5 hours of battery life.

Pricing and availability

The laptops will be available at HP World stores and at store.hp.com/in.

The HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0200AU in Ceramic White colour, HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0030AU in Natural Silver, and HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0190AU in Pale Rose Gold will be available at a starting price of ₹79,999 each.

The HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0186AU will be available at a starting price of ₹94,999 in Pale Rose Gold colour. It will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor.