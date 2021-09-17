HP Pavillion Aero review: Keeping it light

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
HP's latest back-to-school offering is an exciting laptop for those who want to keep it light. The Aero 13, while from the Pavillion stable, looks and feels like a more premium product and borders on the Envy and Spectre lines of HP instead.
The most striking feature of this laptop is the weight. At less than a kilogram, it is incredibly light. One would have assumed the materials used for this would be plastic, but on the contrary, this is a magnesium alloy body and looks and feels good. With four exciting colours ranging from natural silver to pale rose gold, the options are plenty.
Behind the good looks of the laptop is the power of the Ryzen CPU. The unit we received had a Ryzen 5 with a Radeon graphics card and was quite snappy. It handled most tasks we threw at it quite with ease. It did help that there was 16GB of onboard RAM.
The screen format is a 16:10 aspect ratio and is ideal for most types of content. The screen is WUXGA and quite bright, rated at about 400 nits. The bezels all around are quite tiny giving the feeling of more screen available to watch which is quite pleasing. The camera used is an HP wide vision HD cam which provides a good picture and angle for those long calls that we all need to attend to these days.
While the speakers are B&O, the sound is not all that great. One reason for this would be that there is a large speaker at the base of the laptop with two smaller speakers on the sides. When placed on a flat surface the sound does get a little better but as the laptop is so light, one is tempted to use it on the lap or on other surfaces which may not be as flat and the sound does get a bit muffled.
For ports and connectivity, there is a single USB-C port that can be used for charging but is ideally used for a display or other USB-C devices, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, the AC adapter port and a combined headphone and microphone port.
A full-sized keyboard along with a large touchpad are both comfortable to use. While the keyboard is full-sized and has large letters on it, for some reason I kept hitting the wrong keys and this is when I am a touch typist and usually don't look down at the keyboard while typing. I guess one would get used to it, but it was strange.
On the software side, the laptop comes with Windows 10 Home edition and a whole bunch of bloatware. The useful components being Microsoft Office (Home and Student edition) and Dropbox with 25GB for one year.
The 3-cell lithium-ion 43Wh battery easily provides 8-10 hours of usage, making it last through most of the day.
In all, the laptop is a good choice for students and business executives. Not quite the workhorse needed by creative professionals but will certainly meet the needs of many users.
Price: ₹ 79,999/-
Pros: Super light, Vibrant screen, Good performance
Cons: Bloatware installed, Slightly expensive, No touchscreen
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...