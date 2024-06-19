Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA have announced NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, a portfolio of co-developed AI solutions and joint go-to-market integrations that enable enterprises to accelerate the adoption of generative AI.

Among the portfolio’s key offerings is HPE Private Cloud AI, a first-of-its-kind solution that provides the “deepest integration to date” of NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute, and the HPE GreenLake cloud.

The offering enables enterprises of every size to gain an energy-efficient, fast, and flexible path for sustainably developing and deploying GenAI applications. Powered by the new OpsRamp AI copilot that helps IT operations improve workload and IT efficiency, HPE Private Cloud AI includes a self-service cloud experience with full lifecycle management.

It is available in four right-sized configurations to support a broad range of AI workloads and use cases.

All NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE offerings and services will be available through a joint go-to-market strategy spanning sales teams and channel partners, training, and a global network of system integrators — including Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro — that can help enterprises across a variety of industries run complex AI workloads.

“GenAI holds immense potential for enterprise transformation, but the complexities of fragmented AI technology contain too many risks and barriers that hamper large-scale enterprise adoption and can jeopardize a company’s most valuable asset - its proprietary data,” said HPE CEO Antonio Neri during the HPE Discover keynote.

“To unleash the immense potential of GenAI in the enterprise, HPE and NVIDIA co-developed a turnkey private cloud for AI that will enable enterprises to focus their resources on developing new AI use cases that can boost productivity and unlock new revenue streams”.

“GenAI and accelerated computing are fueling a fundamental transformation as every industry races to join the industrial revolution,” said CEO Jensen Huang, NVIDIA AI.

“Never before have NVIDIA and HPE integrated our technologies so deeply – combining the entire NVIDIA AI computing stack with HPE’s private cloud technology – to equip enterprise clients and AI professionals with the most advanced computing infrastructure and services to expand the frontier of AI.”

The co-developed Private Cloud AI portfolio delivers a cloud-based experience to accelerate innovation and return on investment while managing enterprise risk from AI.

The solution offers support for inference, fine-tuning, and RAG AI workloads that utilize proprietary data with enterprise control for data privacy, security, transparency, and governance requirements and cloud experience with ITOps and AIOps capabilities to increase productivity.