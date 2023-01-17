Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has won gold at Brandon Hall’s HR Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in the ‘Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation’ category. This recent win brings UST’s total Brandon Hall Awards to ten for 2022. The company was recognised by judges for its use of open talent to accelerate internal HR digital transformation.

Right talent at right time

The open talent strategy has allowed the company to attract the right talent at the right time to complete internal HR transformation projects faster, a spokesperson said. As a result, UST saw an 83 per cent reduction in time-to-market and 81 per cent reduction in the total cost of ownership.

It also resulted in a superior employee experience as well as improved compliance and operational efficiency. Impacting 30,000+ associates globally, the strategy has proved to be compliant, secure, timely, and effective, the spokesperson said. These organisational initiatives would not have been completed in the fiscal year without reimagining the talent strategy for HR systems functions.

Filling internal talent gaps

Justin George, Head of Talent Systems, UST, said the strategy helped the company fill internal talent gaps rapidly and at a significantly lower total cost of ownership, reducing lead time from months to just days or sometimes even simply a few hours. “Onboarding time was also reduced thanks to the protocols and processes that UST has pioneered. I am glad we were able to help internal stakeholders implement key employee-facing initiatives, which otherwise would have not been implemented.”

Freelancer ecosystem

Vinod Kartha, Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives said the strategy allows UST and its clients gain a talent advantage by leveraging the freelancer talent ecosystem. While concerns over data security, privacy, intellectual property and confidentiality made it difficult for enterprises to leverage open talent at scale, UST’s unique approach solves these issues, he added. “Applying the playbook internally enabled us to unlock tremendous opportunities to accelerate internal digital transformation.”

