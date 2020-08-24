Huawei 5G passes GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
Huawei's 5G wireless and core network equipment has passed the GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS), which assures that the equipment meets 5G network security and reliability requirements.
NESAS is a standardised cybersecurity assessment mechanism, defined by GSMA and 3GPP together with major global operators, vendors, industry partners and regulators.
“GSMA NESAS is the latest approach in assessing the network security of mobile communications. In the 5G era, NESAS provides a standardised and effective cyber security assessment, which allows the communications industry to ensure fairness,” Devin Duan, Head of 5G E2E Cybersecurity Marketing at Huawei said.
“The assessment is also a valuable reference for stakeholders, such as operators, equipment vendors, government regulators, and application service providers,” Duan added.
Huawei's 5G wireless and core network equipment includes 5G RAN gNodeB, 5G Core UDG, UDM, UNC, UPCF and LTE eNodeB, among others.
Prior to passing GSMA NESAS, Huawei also passed the 5G cyber security test by China's IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group. These test specifications are based on the 3GPP international standards for 5G security assurance.
