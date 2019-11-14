Huawei to launch world’s first dedicated chipset for wearables in India

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, announced that the world’s first chipset exclusively for wearables will be coming to India early next month. With this, Huawei plans to expand its wearables presence in India.

Powering the new range of Huawei devices, the Kirin A1 is the only one supporting both BT 5.1 & BLE 5.1, the latter of which is meant to support low power consumption. The Indian wearable market has witnessed an exponential growth over the recent past and Huawei’s is all set gain a bigger presence in the wearables segment.

Features of the Kirin A1

Kirin A1 comes with a Bluetooth processing unit, an audio processing unit, an ultra-low power application processor and an independent power management unit within a 4.3mm*4.4mm.

Speaking at the occasion, Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, “The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India’s wearable market. In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points- Products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity”.

The HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip's Cortex-M7 processor has achieved a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz, far below the industry's 30uA/MHZ power consumption level. It promises a combination of high performance and ultra-energy efficiency.

The Cortex-M7’s multi-sensors, including the capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and additional sensors such as accelerometer sensor and six axis sensor, aim at delivering accurate body recognition and monitoring capabilities specially for running.