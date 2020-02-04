Hubloft offers home-owners opportunity to earn short term rental income from unused property

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Hubloft, a tech-enabled home rental platform based in Kochi, has come out with an offer to home-owners that gives them an opportunity to earn through short-term rentals.
By letting out their unused but fully furnished homes to paid guests, home-owners can not only receive an income, but also ensure that their homes are at their disposal in case they need it for personal use. This platform can benefit those with second homes as well as non-residents who lock up their homes for most part of the year.
Traditionally, owners of second homes or those who do not reside in the city either rent out their homes on an annual basis, or keep the house locked up for long periods of time. Both these options pose their own challenges. Renting out homes on an annual basis does not allow the owner access to the home for that period of time. On the other hand, a locked-up house is a dormant asset, which does not fetch any income.
Raiyaan Nayeem, the founder-partner of Hubloft, said home-owners are in a position to use their homes as frequently and for as long as they like. When it is not being used, the property will be rented out to carefully scrutinised guests for short periods of time, which may vary from days to weeks. This ensures that the owner has control over his asset while also earning an income.
Hubloft adheres to a rigorous set of quality standards when evaluating a potential home. The rental space should be fully functional and furnished according to industrial standards.
Basil PA, co-founder-partner of Hubloft, said, “Ours is a performance-based model, and we absorb a commission based on the booking value we send the owner.” More than just a listing platform, Hubloft offers end-to-end solutions to home-owners who list with them. This includes creating professional listings on various marketing channels, converting inquiries into bookings, securing payments from guests and supporting guests throughout their stay.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...