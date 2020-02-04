Hubloft offers home-owners opportunity to earn short term rental income from unused property

Hubloft, a tech-enabled home rental platform based in Kochi, has come out with an offer to home-owners that gives them an opportunity to earn through short-term rentals.

By letting out their unused but fully furnished homes to paid guests, home-owners can not only receive an income, but also ensure that their homes are at their disposal in case they need it for personal use. This platform can benefit those with second homes as well as non-residents who lock up their homes for most part of the year.

Traditionally, owners of second homes or those who do not reside in the city either rent out their homes on an annual basis, or keep the house locked up for long periods of time. Both these options pose their own challenges. Renting out homes on an annual basis does not allow the owner access to the home for that period of time. On the other hand, a locked-up house is a dormant asset, which does not fetch any income.

Rigorous standards

Raiyaan Nayeem, the founder-partner of Hubloft, said home-owners are in a position to use their homes as frequently and for as long as they like. When it is not being used, the property will be rented out to carefully scrutinised guests for short periods of time, which may vary from days to weeks. This ensures that the owner has control over his asset while also earning an income.

Hubloft adheres to a rigorous set of quality standards when evaluating a potential home. The rental space should be fully functional and furnished according to industrial standards.

Basil PA, co-founder-partner of Hubloft, said, “Ours is a performance-based model, and we absorb a commission based on the booking value we send the owner.” More than just a listing platform, Hubloft offers end-to-end solutions to home-owners who list with them. This includes creating professional listings on various marketing channels, converting inquiries into bookings, securing payments from guests and supporting guests throughout their stay.