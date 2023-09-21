The fifth edition of India’s most coveted beach startup festival, ‘Huddle Global’, planned by Kerala Startup Mission from November 16 to 18 in the state capital, will bring together globally-known startup founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and bureaucrats to deliberate on a whole range of issues relating to the startup ecosystem with a global perspective.

Besides showcasing the southern state’s vibrant and well-positioned startup ecosystem, will chart out the way forward factoring in disruptive technological revolution cutting through entire spectrum of human activities.

Also, the meet will focus on tapping the government and corporate business opportunities and beating the funding winter, besides deliberating on a range of live issues that need to be factored in for further growth of the ecosystem.

The Huddle Global will have more than 15,000 participants, turning the summit into a forum to establish global linkages and open up win-win partnership opportunities for stakeholders.

The focal sectors of the conclave are Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML).

According to KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, Huddle Global 2023 will look into the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities across the world and explore the availability of financial and technical backing for startups to accelerate their growth and reach on an unprecedented scale and speed.

The expo will provide an avenue for more than 200 startups from the country’s ecosystem to exhibit their products before the stakeholders and to connect with them for business and funding opportunities.

The event, organised in partnership with Startup India, Headstart, TiE Kerala, GTech, Startup Middle East, Habitat for Humanity, and Technopark Today will have the presence of more than 5,000 startups, 400 plus HNIs, 300 plus mentors, 200 plus corporates, 150 plus investors and speakers and more than 200 exhibitors.