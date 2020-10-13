Info-tech

Hughes Communications to connect 5,000 gram panchayats using ISRO satellites

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Representative image   -  Vijay Pandey

The initiative is under the government’s flagship BharatNet Programme to provide broadband connectivity

Hughes Communications India Private Limited, a majority-owned subsidiary of US-based Hughes Network Systems, has been selected by Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) to provide high-speed satellite connectivity to 5,000 remote gram panchayats.

Hughes India will enable internet service for each gram panchayat using capacity from ISRO’s GSAT-19 and GSAT-11 satellites with the Hughes JUPITER System, which is in use on more than 40 satellites worldwide. The awards are part of the government’s flagship BharatNet Programme to provide broadband connectivity to all 2,50,000 gram panchayats throughout India.

All panchayats to be connected with broadband under BharatNet by March 2020

High-speed connectivity

Partho Banerjee, President & Managing Director, Hughes India, said: “Hughes is committed to the government’s vision of enabling Digital India, and we are excited about our partnership with TCIL and BBNL as part of BharatNet to bring high-speed connectivity to the remote gram panchayats. The most widely deployed satellite ground platform in the world, the JUPITER System will deliver reliable and highly efficient service, introducing more people across rural India to high-speed internet connectivity, enabling significant economic participation and social inclusion.”

The 5,000-gram panchayats are located in the North-Eastern States, including Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh — places that lack terrestrial connectivity, such as fibre or cable. Hughes India will provide JUPITER System gateways, solar-powered user terminals, and network operations, install the equipment at each site, and manage the service to deliver speeds up to 10 Mbps.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
ISRO
satellites
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.