Huawei to open 3 stores in UK despite govt’s plan to ban it from investing in 5G network

Chinese technology giant Huawei will establish three outlets in the United Kingdom that will create over 100 jobs in the nation. The stores will be located in London and Manchester, the Daily Mail reported.
Huawei is going forward with the plan of infusing 10 million euros, despite the efforts by the UK government to prevent the company from investing in the UK’s planned 5G network infrastructure.
Announcing the plan to expand business in the UK, the tech giant’s consumer arm stated on Friday that it has confidence in its future in the nation post its growth in the mobile phone sector.
The UK store openings follow the launch of stores in Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris in one year. Huawei mentioned that the three new outlets will feature a full range of its gadgets, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, smartphones, and speakers.
Anson Zhang, managing director of Huawei's UK consumer business group, said as cited in the Daily Mail report: “We are excited to be making this strong commitment to the UK, and to be coming to the high street to deliver our innovative new devices and experiences directly to the millions of people who own and love our products.”
Zhang added: “We know that millions of people here in the UK love our products and we're delighted we will now have these new high street spaces where we can interact with our owners in a more personal way.”
The plan of expanding in Europe comes as the UK government has declared that it is going to strip Huawei out of Britain’s ambitious plan to lay 5G networks by 2027.
Oliver Dowden, the UK Culture Secretary, told media that the UK will be on an “irreversible path” to eliminating “high-risk vendors” such as Huawei in 5G by the time of the next general election in 2024, the Guardian reported.
UK’s allies also welcomed the decision of banning Huawei in further investing in Britain. This includes the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Last week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: “Today's decision by the UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks advances trans-Atlantic security in the 5G era while protecting citizens' privacy, national security, and free-world values.”
