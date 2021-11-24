Hybrid workplaces will stay safe with ‘zero trust’: Zoom exec

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
As vaccination gathers pace across the county, employees working from home are increasingly being asked to return to offices or opt for a hybrid work model.
This, however, poses a security threat as employees interact with colleagues, clients and others through this model.
“To adapt to hybrid working environments, more companies will adopt the ‘zero trust’ security model in 2022,” says Jason Lee, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Zoom.
The ‘zero trust’ approach requires verifying everything, trusting none when it comes to cybersecurity.
To protect the hybrid workforce from risk, security professionals will deploy modern tools and technologies like multi-factor authentication and the ‘zero trust’ approach.
“I believe that companies need these tools to make sure their employees can get work done as safely as possible from wherever they are — commuting, travelling, or working from home or from the office,” Lee says.
On the likely trends in the information security sector next year, he said security leaders would step up their protections against third-party risks.
“In security, you always need to be thinking ahead about what might come down the pipeline. From SolarWinds in December 2020, to Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya in 2021, our industry saw a distinct increase in supply chain attacks. CISOs and chief security officers will need to make sure their vendors are also secure,” he says.
Special teams
With security threats worsening, companies will consider setting up special committees for cybersecurity.
Despite sharp increase in cyber attacks, majority of firms are not well prepared
“Zoom created a three-member committee on our board to focus on issues related to cybersecurity,” Lee said in a statement here.
Hiring
He predicted that companies will hire cybersecurity professionals to strengthen their cover.
“I believe we’ll see the cybersecurity talent pool grow as more professionals choose to enter the field due to increased demand and, in many cases, the ability to work from anywhere,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...