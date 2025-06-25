Equal, a secure data sharing platform, has been named by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its 2025 list of Technology Pioneers, a global cohort of 100 companies driving transformation across industries.

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Reddy and Rajeev Ranjan, Equal is one of just 100 companies worldwide and 10 from India selected by WEF from thousands of applicants.

The company provides infrastructure for KYC (know your customer), fraud prevention, and financial data sharing across sectors such as lending, insurance, and employment. Equal holds a strategic stake in OneMoney, an RBI-licensed account aggregator.

“Equal processed over 101 million transactions in March 2025 and is currently operating at an annual run rate of over 1 billion transactions, up from 75,000 last year,” Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal, said here in a statement on Wedneday.

The company is backed by Prosus Ventures, DST Global, Blume Ventures, and a few individual investors.

