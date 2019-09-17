Hyderabad Fintech Forum launched with 600 members

Start-ups engaged in financial technology (fintech) can now look to a better exchange of ideas and innovation in technology in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sectors at the Hyderabad FinTech Forum (HFF).

Speaking after the formal launch of the Forum here on Tuesday, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, said Hyderabad was attracting huge investments in fintech at a rapid pace, benefiting from the existing ecosystem. “This will make Hyderabad an emerging fintech hub,’’ he added.

J.A. Chowdary, Founder of Fintech Forums in India and Chairman of the India Block-Chain Standards Committee, said the initiative would help in creating ‘Fintech Unicorns’ in Hyderabad.

“The Hyderabad Fintech Forum will also set up a global Fintech Mentor Grid to enable fintech start-ups to take advantage of mentorship,’’ he added.

On the sidelines of the launch, a memorandum of understanding was also signed by the CEO of Q-Hub Hyderabad, Priyanka Vallepalli, and Karena Belin, Founder, W Hub, Hong Kong.

Q-Hub is a start-up incubator, accelerator, co-working and networking platform. W Hub is the largest Fintech incubator, accelerator, with more than 3,600 start-up companies, mostly from the fintech space, with seven unicorns. This MOU would enable the cross-border exchange of Fintech Market Opportunities, particularly in India, China and Hong Kong.

HFF comprises early stage or growth stage fintech start-ups, heads of the R&D and technology departments of global MNCs in India, angel investors, venture capitalists, academicians and researchers, government officials and regulators.

More than 600 fintech members have already joined Hyderabad Fintech Forum. HFF has also created seven Special Interest Groups (SIG) for domains such as Blockchain Technology, Data Science, AI, ML, Cyber Security and Lending.