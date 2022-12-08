Hyderabad will host a Global Summit of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) from December 12 to 14, which is expected to be attended by over 2,500 members from across the world.

As many as 1,000 start-ups have registered for the event. With a view to fostering the start-up ecosystem, TiE has decided to introduce the TGS-100, a list of promising start-ups that will get mentorship and support from the global association.

“We are expecting over 200 TiE members from abroad. In the run-up to the event, we held 40 events exclusively targeting women entrepreneurs. Each city event selects one winner. They will come to Hyderabad to compete and clinch the first prize,” Suresh Raju, co-chair of the TiE Global Summit and President of TiE’s Hyderabad Chapter, told businessline.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,00,000.

Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Systems; Krishnan Ramanujam, President (Enterprise Growth Business at Tata Consultancy Services and Chairperson of NASSCOM; Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman of 5F World; and Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, would address the gathering.

The summit’s grand keynote speaker will be Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The theme for this year’s summit is 3.2.1 -- Technology 3.0, entrepreneurship 2.0 and Sustainability 1.0.

