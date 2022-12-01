The city will host the 36th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems (VLSI Design Conference 2023) from January 8-12, 2023.

Representatives from the industry, start-ups, government, and academia would take part in the country’s largest platform for semiconductors, VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration), and embedded systems.

Over 2,000 delegates from different countries are expected to attend the five-day conference, which will focus on the theme ‘Semiconductors driving disruptive innovations in global digitalisation’.

The conference has granted over 150 fellowships to encourage promising VLSI students, researchers, and faculty to attend the conference.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would attend the conference.

“The first physical conference post-pandemic has garnered a lot of interest and enthusiasm. This conference acts as a platform for industry and academia alike to discuss, deliberate, and explore the frontiers of the semiconductor ecosystem,” said Sanjay Churiwala, General Chair, VLSI Design Conference 2023.