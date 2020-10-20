HYSEA annual meet on November 5

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will organise the 28th edition of the Annual HYSEA Summit and Innovation Summit 2020 on November 5.

A part of the summit will be held online and the remaining in physical mode. The summit will comprise a conference, product exposition and annual industry awards, according to HYSEA President Bharani Kumar Aroll.

He said the theme for this year’s edition is ‘Surge Ahead: Win the New Normal’.

The virtual conference and expo will be held between 9 am and 1.30 pm on November 5 followed by an event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Madhapur.

Over 150 start-ups and 1,000 delegates, including more than 200 IT industry leaders will take part in the virtual conference.

The association, however, has decided to restrict the attendance at the HICC meeting to just 100 participants, keeping in view the pandemic restrictions.

A white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’, prepared by KPMG and CBRE, will be launched at the summit. It will focus on issues like how businesses and the government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future.

In a new category, HYSEA will announce the names of Hyderabad’s Hot 10 start-ups. These start-ups will be mentored by industry experts and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) for a period of one year.