I-Life Technologies appoints new India head

US-based electronics manufacturer I-Life Technologies has appointed Anshuman Rath as Country Head, India. The company has opened its Indian headquarters in Delhi and is looking to expand in its online presence.

I-Life Digital also plans to launch its new range of ZED series laptops all-in-one PCs in the affordable category segment.

“India has one of the youngest populations in the world and is highly receptive to new changes on the technology front. I am looking forward to tap this potential and bring affordable smart technology closer to the consumers,” Rath said.

I-Life Technologies - a Miami-based leading hardware, software, services company - has presence across 50 countries.