I-T portal live after emergency maintenance, says Infosys

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
After about two days of the income tax portal being unavailable, Infosys, late on Sunday, said that emergency maintenance on the website has concluded and is now live.
Developed by Infosys, the new income tax e-filing portal "www.incometax.gov.in' has had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow.
A tweet by the Income Tax department said the portal has not been available since Saturday.
Read also: Finance Ministry summons Infosys CEO again on tax portal glitches
Infosys India Business, which is the Twitter handle of Infosys India Business unit, in a tweet on Sunday evening, said: "The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers." Earlier in the day, it had tweeted that the portal was under "emergency maintenance".
The Finance Ministry has "summoned" Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for continued glitches even after over two months of launch.
As users complained of various glitches after a fortnight of launch, Sitharaman had on June 22 called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues on the portal.
The minister had then asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, and redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.
At that time, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, COO Pravin Rao, and other company officials, had taken note of the issues highlighted by the stakeholders.
They had also acknowledged the technical issues in the portal’s functioning and shared the resolution status concerning the problems highlighted by the stakeholders, as per an official statement issued after the meeting.
In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.
Till June 2021, the government has paid ₹164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...