The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), on Wednesday, said it has appointed Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, as the new Chairman of its Digital Entertainment Committee for the period of 2022 to 2024.

He is succeeding Amit Goenka, Head of ZEE5 Global. Meanwhile, Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts, has also been appointed as Co-Chair of the committee.

The industry body said that as the Chairman, Jain will play a key role in working with various stakeholders of the digital entertainment ecosystem, such as OTT players, regulatory bodies, and other industry associations “to focus on creating a rewarding vision and guiding the digital ecosystem to a more evolved space.”

“Indian media sector has shown immense potential in the last decade and now the OTT industry is in the spotlight owing to the work that’s happened for the last many years. India truly has the scope of becoming one of the largest OTT markets in the world. It’s looking like we will end 2023 with a whopping 125 million OTT subscribers and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Jain in a statement.

“India, today, is clearly the innovation hub for OTT, be it technology, pricing, or content experimentation. This rocket ship has the potential to lead the Indian media and entertainment sector to $2.5 trillion in the next few years.,” he added.