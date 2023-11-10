The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has approved the Digital Advertisement Policy 2023, which will enable the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to leverage the digital media space to create awareness about government schemes and policies.

The policy empowers CBC to on-board “new communication platforms” in the digital space with the approval of a duly constituted committee.

On Friday, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting Ministry told reporters, “Currently only about 1 per cent of the CBC’s ad expenditure is spent on digital media. There has been a shift in media consumption habits of audience to digital platforms. This policy will enable CBC to advertise public service campaigns in line with the audience’s media consumption habits whether its OTT, video-on-demand, music streaming apps, podcasts, audio platforms or other websites and digital platforms. For instance, if the outreach of a public service campaign is for youth, we will advertise more on music apps or podcasts.”

The official statement added that CBC will empanel agencies and organisations in the OTT, Video on Demand and digital audio space. “With social media platforms becoming one of the popular channels of public conversations, the policy further streamlines the process through which CBC can place advertisements for government clients on these platforms. The policy also empowers CBC to empanel digital media agencies to enhance its outreach through the various platforms,” the statement added.

Competitive bidding

The policy also introduces competitive bidding for rate discovery, ensuring transparency and efficiency, it added. Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies.

The CBC operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is responsible for creating awareness and disseminating information about various government programs, schemes, and policies in India.