I&B Ministry directs news channels to run at least 1 bulletin daily in sign language

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
Announcing the implementation of the Accessibility Standards for TV programmes, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that all news channels will carry a news bulletin with sign language interpretation at least once a day.
He added that all TV channels and service providers will run at least one programme per week with subtitles or captioning.
The standards will be implemented from September 16. The overall implementation of these standards will be done in a phased manner in the next five years and the policy will be reviewed after two years, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry also said that it is examining setting accessibility standards for films for visually-impaired through provision of narration facility in between dialogues.
