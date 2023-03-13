IBM has announced that Bestseller India, the Indian subsidiary of Bestseller, is collaborating with IBM Consulting to deliver an autonomous fashion landscape and to fuel business growth.

Bestseller India is part of the family-owned Danish fashion company Bestseller and currently has 396 brand outlets and is present in over 1,230 shop-in-shops throughout India.

IBM Consulting will help Bestseller India rearchitect its technology landscape to create a scalable single source of truth for business decision-making, leveraging advanced analytics and a unified data platform to drive more business predictability. The implementation will be delivered by IBM Consulting in close association with ecosystem partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, and SAP.

Vineet Gautam, CEO, and country head, Bestseller India, said, “Technology and AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the coming years, as we’re already witnessing its potential. This partnership with IBM will allow Bestseller India brands to grow with a tech-forward and data-driven approach. We’re highly positive that the innovations and digital prowess of IBM will create a robust and secure, end-to-end platform for our operations in India.”

Bestseller India is embarking on an aggressive growth journey and realised the need to scale their technology backbone to support the vision. Bestseller India will work with IBM Consulting to consolidate its IT landscape on a robust and secure hybrid cloud platform, thereby allowing it to focus on its core activities to fuel growth, said the company.

John Granger, Senior Vice President, of IBM Consulting, said, “The retail and fashion sector is in the midst of an exciting industry transformation driven by data, analytics, and AI. We’re excited to work with Bestseller India on its end-to-end transformation journey, applying the power of intelligent workflows for better decision-making, improved supply chain visibility, enhanced customer experience, and more.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit