IBM is committed to partner with academic institutions, universities to equip student communities with future ready skills, according to Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software.

The company will join hands with students’ fraternity to ensure that they are ready for advancements in technological revolution happening across the globe, he said on the side lines of the two-day Gen AI conclave organized in association with the Kerala Government in Kochi.

The two-day Gen AI conclave being organized here is the first time in India and the company intends to take it forward with more such events in other parts of the country with Think Mumbai 2024 happening in September, he said. Artificial Intelligence is at the core of IBM’s growth strategy and the company is dedicated to collaborating with different ecosystems for AI.

Aimed at accelerating AI innovation, boosting productivity and strengthening AI expertise in India, he said IBM has opened a GenAI innovation centre in Kochi. It will be part of IBM India Software Lab and the centre would allow enterprises, start-ups to explore, experience and build generative AI technology.

The centre will develop a community focused on harnessing the power of future AI to address societal and business challenges ranging from sustainability, public infrastructure, healthcare education, inclusion and more. “Our focus is how to contribute back to the society through GenAI, as it is part of the life of people”, Nirmal said.

Asked on the expansion plans for Kochi centre, he said “we continue to expand and have doubled the strength over three years”. Kochi is emerging as a IT hub and a lot of reverse brain drain is happening as people want to work in a conducive environment at the comfort of their homes, he added.