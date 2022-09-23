IBM praise India for its digitisation journey

India is surging ahead in its digitisation journey, thanks to the Government’s focus towards this endeavour, said Dinesh Nirmal, GM, IBM (Data, AI & Automation).

The country is moving in the right direction by exploring the potential of digitisation, which is an integral part in a cash-less environment. This would help people to get more time to carry out other high value tasks, he told BusinessLine in an interaction.

However, Nirmal emphasised the need for more digitisation in the Government sector because there are areas where human interventions are an integral part.

According to him, the financial sector has a lot to do in digitisation initiatives, and there should be specific focus on digital skilling in the public sector because of people’s involvement to carry out works. This transformation will result in better outcomes and services.

Automation

Today, every enterprise is looking at data. Enterprises will survive or succeed based on how they are automated. There should be more focus on digitisation in the next decade where institutions have customer touch points. Automation will bring job augmentation, thereby making enterprises more productive. Thus, digitisation will not only create optimisation, but make customers happy, he said.

He pointed out that Covid-19 has taken automation to the next level. Human interventions in the pandemic times were limited and it pushed enterprises to go for automation further, he said citing the instance of whopping sales of dishwashers in households during the pandemic times.

To a question on the global recessionary trends in the market hitting the sector, Nirmal said information technology will be more relevant during the times of skill shortage as it will enable enterprises to automate more.