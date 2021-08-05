IBM to set up lab in Kochi, expand Kerala operations

IBM has announced it is working to set up a software lab in Kochi for state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development. Its labs are leading global innovation centres that develop and deliver next-generation software and cloud products.

In a virtual meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gaurav Sharma, Vice-President, IBM India Software Labs, discussed the proposed expansion of the lab’s operations at its Kerala centre. The centre will focus on developing solutions, infusing global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including automation, data and artificial intelligence (AI), and security to support the requirements of government and global customers.

The meeting also discussed the role of technology in accelerating the state’s digital mission.

The Chief Minister shared his vision of making Kerala a digital knowledge economy, the changes introduced in the State’s IT policy and the role of technology in helping sectors reset and recover from the pandemic. He also discussed the importance of collaboration between industries, the government and the academia to drive growth opportunities within the State.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, said the expansion in Kerala would provide the company access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability. IBM India is a microcosm of IBM Corporation, committed to furthering the country’s vision of ‘Make in India, for India and the World’, he said.

The proposed expansion is aligned to IBM’s vision for software development through an open, secure and decentralised architecture that helps clients automate, secure, modernise and predict. Currently, IBM Software Labs operates from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.