IBM to set up Software Lab in Ahmedabad, fifth in India

IT major, IBM, on Tuesday expressed its commitment to set up a software lab in Ahmedabad.

This will be the fifth such software lab for the IT giant in India after Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai..

The announcement came after a meeting between Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, and Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM, and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs, on Tuesday at Gandhinagar.

“After Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, IBM has planned to set up a similar software lab in Ahmedabad too. Gujarat will get the dual benefit of world-class trained manpower and skill development for employment,” Patel commented.

Sophisticated technologies

The lab will have sophisticated technologies for state-of-the-art product engineering, design and development centre in Ahmedabad. The IBM Software labs work as global innovation centres for next generation software portfolios and cloud services.

The Chief Minister assured IBM of a skilled workforce and a talent pool available in the State for the highly technical requirements of the lab.

Skilled youth of the state will have multiple opportunities for growth and development in the technology sector, and enhance the talent with latest innovations and training, a state communique said.

“IBM’s proposed center will play a key role in transforming the entire IT-ITeS ecosystem in the State. This Centre will create new employment opportunities for the youth in Gujarat and will foster the development of new capacities for a world-class digital technology space,” Chief Minister, Rupani, said in a statement.