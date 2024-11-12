Technology giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled a Gen-AI Innovation Centre in Kochi. The new centre, which is likely to catapult the city as a favoured destination in the eyes of international IT players, will feature a new system that will cater to the company’s customers abroad.

IBM India Vice-President Vishal Chahal said the centre has three elements – a facility for international customers to make presentations; one for employees to conduct workshops and consultations for/with customers; and a third to groom students and startups.

Kochi has got IBM’s best office system. The development activities of Watson X platform designed for high-quality customer service experience will be set in Kochi. Higher education institutions and students can try out product prototypes and conduct experiments at the Gen-AI lab free of cost, he said.

Inaugurating the state-of-the-art office at Infopark, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the new centre can employ 5,000 people. The facility currently had 1,500 workers. “We expect the figure to touch 5,000 in the future,” he said, adding that Kochi has been IBM’s fastest-growing campus in the world.

‘Work from Kerala’ is the new policy of the government, leveraging the unique advantages the State offers, the Minister said.

According to him, higher education institutions will collaborate with the Gen-AI Lab on IBM’s WatsonX platform. Students and educational institutions will have a system that facilitates AI experiments at the centre.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit