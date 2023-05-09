IBM has announced IBM Watsonx, a new AI and data platform to be released that will enable enterprises to scale and accelerate the impact of the most advanced AI with trusted data. It was launched at its annual Think conference.

Enterprises turning to AI today need access to a full technology stack that enables them to train, tune, and deploy AI models, including foundation models and machine learning capabilities, across their organisation with trusted data, speed, and governance—all in one place and to run across any cloud environment, said the company.

IBM is also announcing further planned advancements, including a GPU-as-a-service infrastructure offering designed to support AI-intensive workloads, an AI-powered dashboard to measure, track, manage, and help report on cloud carbon emissions, and a new practice for Watsonx and generative AI from IBM Consulting that will support client deployment of AI.

“With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever. Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient. We built IBM Watsonx for the needs of enterprises so that clients can be more than just users; they can become AI-advantaged. With IBM Watsonx, clients can quickly train and deploy custom AI capabilities across their entire business, all while retaining full control of their data,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “

AI Studio

With Watsonx, IBM is offering an AI development studio with access to IBM-curated and trained foundation models and open-source models, access to a data store to enable the gathering and cleansing of training and tuning data, and a toolkit for governance of AI into the hands of businesses that will provide a seamless end-to-end AI workflow that will make AI easier to adapt and scale.

Clients will have access to the toolset, technology, infrastructure, and consulting expertise to build their own or fine-tune and adapt available AI models based on their own data and deploy them at scale in a more trustworthy and open environment to drive business success. Competitive differentiation and unique business value will be increasingly derived from how adaptable an AI model can be to an enterprise’s unique data and domain knowledge.