IBS Software, a provider of SaaS solutions to the travel and transportation industry, has chosen CarTrawler, a B2B technology provider of car rental solutions, to offer car hire and insurance services to IBS iFly staff and corporate customers.

This partnership will simplify and enhance the Whole of Trip (WoT) experience for iFly staff and corporate customers, in addition to expanding IBS Software’s footprint in non-air ancillaries in the global travel industry. Currently, airline staff and corporate travel involve navigating multiple applications to book essential add-ons.

The partnership enables iFly staff users to book car rentals and car insurance through an integrated and seamless staff travel system.

Strategic step

Since its inception in 2004, CarTrawler has provided more than 75 airlines with global car rental and mobility solutions for commercial purposes. CarTrawler also holds the widest breadth of car rental supply of any provider across over 1,700 suppliers in 55,000 locations. Its partnership with IBS Software signals an unprecedented and strategic step to offer an integrated travel experience for airline staff within corporate travel.

Madhu Nair, Head of iFly Staff Product Management and Strategy at IBS Software, said, “Motivated by a need to improve, simplify and boost efficiency across the end-to-end travel experience for our iFly staff and corporate customers alike, we’re working closely with CarTrawler to provide a unique and innovative Whole of Trip travel experience.”

Aileen McCormack, Chief Commercial Officer at CarTrawler, said, “We’re excited to support IBS Software in the expansion of their Staff Travel & Corporate solution for current and prospective customers, using CarTrawler’s technology to seamlessly improve travel experiences through flexible and simple end-to-end bookings.”

