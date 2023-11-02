IBS Software and Miami-based Royal Caribbean Group have partnered to deploy cutting edge retail technology at the heart of its operations. This will enable Royal Caribbean Group to provide a more seamless vacation experience to their guests and deliver even better personalised services at every step of the trip.

By deploying IBS Software’s next generation iTravelCruise travel platform, Royal Caribbean Group is able to place guests at the centre of the retail experience. The company will be able to deliver tailored guests experiences by empowering every sales channel with an integrated and flexible omni-channel platform. This translates into offering improved bundling and selling services that contribute to the entire vacation experience – such as booking flights, hotels and transfers – as well as providing guests with personalised offers, credits and loyalty rewards throughout the trip using an integrated guest wallet.

The iTravelCruise platform plays a significant role by delivering high-performance transaction processing, high system availability, security and stringent performance requirements for Royal Caribbean Group, providing a seamless booking experience for guests.

Digital platform

Rafeh Masood, Chief Growth and Digital Officer at Royal Caribbean Group, said: “By adopting this modern digital platform, we’ll offer more opportunities to our guests to continue vacationing and building memories with us, with the benefits of flexible, personalised offerings.”

Jitendra Sindhwani, President at IBS Software, said the travel industry is shifting from being product-centric to guest-centric and Royal Caribbean Group has an inspiring vision to continuously provide value to every guest, at every stage of their vacation journey. Backed by next-generation cloud-based architecture, digital solutions such as IBS Software’s iTravelCruise SaaS platform are driving the transformation needed for companies to unlock their full growth and scale potential”