IBS Software to help Lufthansa Cargo digitalise handling of special products, services

Lufthansa Cargo will partner with IBS Software to digitalise critical handling processes for special products and services such as dangerous goods, pharmaceuticals and fresh produce.
The deployment represents significant progress for Lufthansa Cargo’s ‘Mobile Digital Handling’ initiative that seeks to eliminate paper-based processes across its operations by digitalising tasks as well as process checks by its Ground Handling Agent (GHA) partners.
It leverages IBS Software’s latest iPartner Handling solution to extend Lufthansa Cargo’s special checks and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to its extensive global GHA network, a spokesman for IBS Software said.
The solution seamlessly integrates with airlines running IBS Software’s iCargo cloud platform for air cargo management and provides a single- access, easy-to-use set of mobile and web tools that GHAs can use to carry out specialised workflows and tasks.
Through the iPartner Handling solution, rich information captured by GHAs is made available to Lufthansa Cargo on a real-time basis, enhancing the quality and service levels of all of its cargo products.
The platform also offers digital connectivity options for GHAs via APIs, and has been designed keeping in mind future industry initiatives such as ONE Record of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that provides a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of the shipment.
The roll out has been planned in two phases, the first of which will see 30+ Lufthansa Cargo stations across Europe, Asia and the Americas going live, followed by additional stations and several new use-cases and enhancements being added to the solution. The first wave of five stations has already successfully gone live.
Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, Vice-President, Global Fulfillment Management at Lufthansa Cargo, said that driving the digital transformation of the industry has always been an ongoing priority for the cargo line.
“Aside from directly improving the data quality and thus making processes more efficient, the ‘Mobile Digital Handling’ initiative also opens up tremendous opportunities for us for further innovating and improving how we work with our partners along the whole supply chain,” he added.
Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President and Head of Cargo and Logistics, IBS Software, said that there is significant impetus in the industry to foster digitalisation initiatives that enhance partnerships and collaboration in the supply chain.
“The iPartner Handling solution takes us one step further towards building a digital ecosystem for our iCargo customers that can help generate positive business outcomes for them quickly and effectively.”
Jochen Göttelmann, CIO at Lufthansa Cargo, said that ‘Mobile Digital Handling’ is the next success story for how the combination of IBS Software’s technology leadership and Lufthansa Cargo’s innovation capabilities contributes to shaping the industry.
“Being the launching customer, we hope that other cargo airlines will join soon this new community solution. In joining forces we will drive the digitalisation of the industry,” he added.
