As per reports, Apple iCloud for Windows is disrupting video synchronisation. In addition, reports also suggest that photos and videos from strangers are appearing in users’ iCloud library.

Complaints posted by users also say that videos taken from Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro are not syncing correctly with iCloud Windows version. Users stated that when a video is recorded and then synced with iCloud for Windows, they turn black with scan lines.

The above complaints reportedly happen to be occurring only for the dedicated iCloud for the Windows app. The recently launched iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11 is safe from the abrupt situation.

