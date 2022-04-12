ICRISAT invites agritechs to apply for funding

The Agribusiness Incubator (ABI) at the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has called for applications from agritech start-ups under the NIDHI-Seed Support Scheme (NIDHI-SSS).

The scheme is backed by the governmental Department of Science and Technology.

“We are looking to engage with early revenue stage start-ups with product-market fit and clarity on their value proposition. The seed fund will enable them to accelerate their commercialisation activities,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, Head of ABI-ICRISAT, said in a statement.

The selected start-ups will receive funding up to ₹50 lakh.

The last date for applying is April 30, 2022.

The incubator will focus on start-ups in areas like precision agriculture, food technology, farm mechanisation, climate change and resilience, and supply chain.