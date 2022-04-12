ICRISAT invites agritechs to apply for funding

The Agribusiness Incubator (ABI) at the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has called for applications from agritech start-ups under the NIDHI-Seed Support Scheme (NIDHI-SSS).
The scheme is backed by the governmental Department of Science and Technology.
“We are looking to engage with early revenue stage start-ups with product-market fit and clarity on their value proposition. The seed fund will enable them to accelerate their commercialisation activities,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, Head of ABI-ICRISAT, said in a statement.
The selected start-ups will receive funding up to ₹50 lakh.
The last date for applying is April 30, 2022.
The incubator will focus on start-ups in areas like precision agriculture, food technology, farm mechanisation, climate change and resilience, and supply chain.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.