ICRISAT invites agritechs to apply for funding

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, April 12 | Updated on: Apr 12, 2022
ICRISAT campus at Patancheru, Hyderabad (file image)

ICRISAT campus at Patancheru, Hyderabad (file image) | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

To spur commercialisation in precision agriculture, farm mechanisation and climate resilience, among other areas

The Agribusiness Incubator (ABI) at the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has called for applications from agritech start-ups under the NIDHI-Seed Support Scheme (NIDHI-SSS).

The scheme is backed by the governmental Department of Science and Technology.

“We are looking to engage with early revenue stage start-ups with product-market fit and clarity on their value proposition. The seed fund will enable them to accelerate their commercialisation activities,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, Head of ABI-ICRISAT, said in a statement.

The selected start-ups will receive funding up to ₹50 lakh.

The last date for applying is April 30, 2022.

The incubator will focus on start-ups in areas like precision agriculture, food technology, farm mechanisation, climate change and resilience, and supply chain.

Published on April 12, 2022
