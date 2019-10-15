Info-tech

IEEE to conduct conference on emerging technologies in Kochi

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Tencon 2019, the international conference on emerging technologies, will be held from October 17 to 20   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tencon 2019 will focus on quantum computing, AI, machine learning, IoT and other latest technologies

Tencon 2019, the international conference on emerging technologies, will be held from October 17 to 20 at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

The scientific meet supported by Nissan Digital is organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section.

The conference will bring together researchers, faculty, software developers, students, professionals, technocrats, policy makers, government departments, industrialists, governmental and non-governmental organisations to discuss and facilitate learning of most advanced technologies applied in various fields of activities.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the conference on Friday. Akinori Nishihara, Director, IEEE Region 10 will preside.

The meet, under the theme “Technology, Knowledge and Society”, will be attended by around 1,000 delegates from 20 countries. The objective of the conference is to provide an international platform to learn the latest developments in the fields of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, internet of things, malware analysis, photo-acoustics, communication and networking, signalling and image processing, and other latest advancements in electrical, electronics, computer and information technology.

computers
artificial intelligence
