‘If plans solidify, Adda52Rummy can look at investments in IPL’

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Adda52Rummy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp Ltd. Delta Corp is listed on the Indian bourses. Shivanandan Pare, CEO of Adda52Rummy, talks about the business, growth plans and whether or not fantasy game players partnering with IPL has a positive impact on card platforms.
Excerpts:
Can you explain how the revenue model works?
There are 21-card variants, popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and a 13-card variant popular in South India apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Then, there are sub-variants like a pool or deal rummy, where those coming in are charged an entry fee and the winner takes it all concept too. And we have daily tournaments.
We charge a facilitation fee or a percentage of the total money that is wagered by the consumers.
Money is collected through regular online payment mechanisms and consumers have wallets in the game, where their money is converted in chips and vice versa. We follow all KYC norms.
What is the market size of these online rummy games?
There are no published data. But going by rake revenue (platform earnings), it could be a ₹2,500-3,500-crore market.
Who are the players or what is the consumer base like?
Our consumer base is in South India, West India, and West Bengal. Consumers are mostly middle-aged (35-55-year-olds) businessmen or are self-employed; 75-78 per cent of them are men.
Online fantasy games bank on regional content to gain traction
Fantasy gaming companies are partnering the IPL. Will this give a fillip to online card games?
If you see, fantasy game platforms are closely associated with cricket and that is where they operate. They benefit with their association of cricket. For instance, their games are around creation of cricket teams; and that is where it makes sense for them to participate in the IPL.
If you ask me, they are popularising the real-money games segment. They are expanding and popularising the category; increase the consumer base and hook new consumers. So, yes, it helps the ecosystem as a whole.
Do you get RoI in such sponsorships?
Whether they get the right RoI or not, it is debatable. But, yes, since cricket is a religion in India, IPL becomes a great property to be associated with. Whether we will invest in IPL or not, that is not the focus. We can look at performance-based marketing through association with cricket news portals and so on.
However, if some of our plans solidify over the short to medium term, then Adda52Rummy can also look at investments in IPL.
So, is online rummy picking up as a segment?
There was a sharp growth since the lockdown, with people staying at home and taking to these online games. Normally, there is a healthy two to three-digit growth the segment sees. However, there was a huge spike of 100 per cent, month-on-month, for April and May. Subsequently the growth tapered down to 10-20 per cent month-on-month.
As markets open up, I am sure there will be much more openness and acceptance for the category.
Online gaming is here to stay, says survey
We are the leaders in poker (online). In terms of sustainability, we have seen that once users get hooked to online gaming or on to the platform’s rules, they stick on and there is a healthy annualised growth of 20 per cent for the industry.
Earlier, online rummy was part of our poker platform. We put it out as a separate category and are now aggressively looking at gaining market share. The ambition is to be amongst the top players soon.
Game over! AP bans online games like Rummy, Poker
What are the regulations around online wagering games?
It being a State subject, some States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Odisha, and Assam have a ban on online wagering games. So we have geo-fencing and IP fencing to prevent players from these States coming online and playing.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...