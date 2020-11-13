IGDC to hold gaming meet virtually

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is going to be held virtually this year. The 12th edition of the conference, fromNovember 17 to 20, will be accessible to participants free of cost.
To be held in four different virtual rooms, it will be attended by the who’s who of the gaming ecosystem in the country.
India’s online gaming craze is a multi-crore business
“Given the pandemic situation, IGDC decided to go with an ‘all-digital experience’. We also viewed this as an opportunity to attract a wider audience who can attend this conference virtually, not just from India but from all parts of the world,” Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IGDC 2020, said.
“We have made access to this conference free for everyone. For a lot of aspiring game developers, this is a great way to participate without having to invest in travel and accommodation,” he said.
Online gaming is here to stay, says survey
“Going virtual has created new pathways to access, network and connect with the game developer community, discover great games and benefit from the insights,” he said.
Over 100 speakers across eight major tracks, 50 exhibitors in the e-expo floor, 30 investors and publishers are expected to take part in the four-day conference.
Ernest Adams (Uppsala University, Sweden) will teach ‘Fundamentals of Game Design’, while independent game developer Arvi Teikari will talk about his journey in the development of the game, Baba is You.
