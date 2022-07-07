Ignitho names Ramesh Ramaswamy as Chief Delivery Officer 

Ignitho Technologies, a US-based data science and digital engineering company, has named Ramesh Ramaswamy as Chief Delivery Officer. A company spokesman said Ramaswamy brings more than two decades of delivery leadership experience. He was with Cognizant and Mindtree for close to a decade each, playing key leadership roles in delivery and account management.

Ramaswamy will nurture Ignitho’s client relationships as well as develop high-performance teams as the company gets ready to cross ₹100 crore ($15 million) in revenue by 2023. He will also drive Ignitho’s India team expansion plans for Chennai to 500, which is critical to sustaining its rapid growth. The company has also lined up plans to move to a larger development center in Chennai, the spokesman added.

Turns ‘challenger vendor’

Established and led by industry veterans from top-tier IT services companies, Ignitho has built a track record as a challenger vendor in data science and digital engineering services. Its product-oriented delivery-based teams come with a product engineering mindset and discipline in agile delivery, enabling digital agility and business growth for its clients. Parent company Nuivio Ventures Inc brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors, and entrepreneurial professionals to build software platforms and products, the spokesman said. The unique model of entrepreneurship via Nuivio Ventures provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams.

Fortune 500, Nasdaq-listed clients

Joseph Olassa, CEO, Ignitho Technologies, said the company will benefit from Ramesh Ramaswamy’s delivery expertise and industry experience. He will also collaborate with Ashin Antony, CTO, to build expertise in data science, AI, automation, and product engineering. Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer, said as Ignitho onboards Fortune 500 and Nasdaq-listed companies as clients, customer-centric leadership and industry expertise will continue to be key differentiators.

Boosting data science team

Ramaswamy said Ignitho is seen as a challenger vendor and a strategic partner in data science, AI, automation, and product engineering services. Its engagement model delivers tier-1 service quality with the agility, accessibility, and innovation-focus of a scale-up. “Having proven the model, we have now lined up plans to disrupt the pure-play IT services industry using our AI-led digital engineering capabilities. As we look to expand into the US and Europe, we’re looking forward to ramping up the data science and digital engineering team at our India Development Centre in Chennai.”