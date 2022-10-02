The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H), in association with the US-based Silicon Labs, has launched a campus-wide Wi-SUN (wireless smart utility network) to enable research and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities.

“Wi-SUN needs no towers or expensive communications infrastructure and allows sensors to connect easily to the cloud. The project will convert all 100 streetlights on campus to Wi-SUN smart streetlights,” said Ramesh Loganathan, Professor (Co-Innovation), at IIIT-H.

“It will help build a dense and steady network to allow other sensors such as energy meters, indoor deployments, etc. anywhere on campus to utilise these lights as router nodes to send sensor data,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Open-source software

Wi-SUN is an open-standard protocol enabling interoperable solutions through open-source software with multi-layer security. “Wi-SUN will allow utilities, municipalities, and other enterprises to deploy long-range, low-power wireless mesh networks connecting thousands of IoT nodes,” Loganathan said.

The Wi-SUN network will be rolled out by the institute’s Smart City Living Lab. “The network will add to the existing modes of sensor communications including Wi-Fi and LoRa (Long Range radio communication technology),” he added.