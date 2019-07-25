IIIT-H to host IndiaHCI 2019

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) will host the tenth edition of IndiaHCI 2019, the Human-Computer Interaction conference, from November 1-3.

“The conference will focus and examine the interplay of human and machine agency in an increasingly complex world resulting from artificial intelligence,” an IIIT-H spokesperson said.

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Agents and Agency: HCI in the age of Machine Intelligence’.

“Human-Computer Interaction focuses on the interface of humans and computers. Human is applied in a wider sense that includes not only the physical but also the social, cultural, economic and political dimensions,” he said.

“Computers, in this context, will include all digital interfaces such as mobile phones,” he said.

The conference will look at the problems and challenges specific to India where social contexts of computing are different and more complex than those of developed nations.