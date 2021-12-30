Info-tech

IIIT-Hyderabad names four startups for deep-tech cohort

BL Hyderabad Bureau December 30 | Updated on December 30, 2021

Six-month programme will hone their business plan and make them investment-ready

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad has named four startups for the 14th cohort of the Avishkar Deep Tech accelerator.

The six-month accelerator is run jointly by the CIE, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT- H), Co-creation Consulting and SucSeed Indovation Fund.

The four startups are Hirex.ai (a cognitive voice-bot solution for automated hiring interviews); CometLabs (an AI-powered solution for hiring deeptech developers); Embedsense (an industrial IoT company); and WebNyay (an online dispute resolution ecosystem).

“Connecting research with startups is a key need to help realise deep-tech innovation that can succeed in the markets,” Ramesh Loganathan, Chief Operating Officer of CIE-IIITH, said.

“The programme focuses on honing the business plan, team and overall strategy of the startups and getting them investment-ready,” he said. “It facilitates their journey from seed level to VC/Angel-level readiness.”

The centre shortlisted the four startups from a pool of 150 applications.

Besides research support, the accelerator offers business mentorship, market access and a seed fund of ₹40 lakh.

The 13-year-old CIE has so far supported about 400 startups and provided seed fund to 19 startups.

Published on December 30, 2021

