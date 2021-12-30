IIIT-Hyderabad names four startups for deep-tech cohort

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad has named four startups for the 14th cohort of the Avishkar Deep Tech accelerator.
The six-month accelerator is run jointly by the CIE, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT- H), Co-creation Consulting and SucSeed Indovation Fund.
The four startups are Hirex.ai (a cognitive voice-bot solution for automated hiring interviews); CometLabs (an AI-powered solution for hiring deeptech developers); Embedsense (an industrial IoT company); and WebNyay (an online dispute resolution ecosystem).
“Connecting research with startups is a key need to help realise deep-tech innovation that can succeed in the markets,” Ramesh Loganathan, Chief Operating Officer of CIE-IIITH, said.
“The programme focuses on honing the business plan, team and overall strategy of the startups and getting them investment-ready,” he said. “It facilitates their journey from seed level to VC/Angel-level readiness.”
The centre shortlisted the four startups from a pool of 150 applications.
Besides research support, the accelerator offers business mentorship, market access and a seed fund of ₹40 lakh.
The 13-year-old CIE has so far supported about 400 startups and provided seed fund to 19 startups.
