The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad has onboarded four start-ups representing deeptech, medtech, media tech and mobility domains.

Shortlisted from over 200 applications, these start-ups cover the areas of real-time data collection of patients’’ movements, brain health management, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, AI and digital twins and web tools for mobility devices.

The four start-ups ( (NxtQ, Nirvesh Enterprises, Petrol Social, and Eranext Auto) will get up to ₹40 lakh in seed funding, strategy mentoring, research advisory and market access.

Since its launch in 2016 at the IIIT-H, Avishkar accelerator organised 26 cohorts and 48 start-ups in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and digital health.

The six-month programme include four streams of mentorship — business strategy, go-to-market plan, technical review and domain-specific mentorship, a statement said here on Tuesday.