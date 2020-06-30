IIT Alumni Council bans Chinese systems, software in its projects

In support of the government’s decision to ban Chinese apps, the IIT Alumni Council has decided to immediately put a stop to all the Chinese systems and software in its projects and initiatives.

The council has been working actively for the past few weeks with various Technical Institutes of Excellence, research institutions for developing indigenous and cost-effective solutions to replace the Chinese systems and software, it said in a statement.

This includes an initiative with IIT Roorkee to recycle all the plastic disposables used in reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) process, including viral sample tubes, sample plates and pipette tips. These are consumed in large quantities, adding to bio hazardous waste challenges and needing hard currency for imports.

Similarly, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai is supporting work on designing and piloting an indigenous technology line with capital goods for mass production of the RTPCR 2.0 test kits, which are to be used in MegaLab.

“We had already started work for indigenous development of requisite systems and software after the appeal of the Prime Minister for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We are very confident that we shall be able to present world class systems and software with the support of global IIT alumni community as well as the partner institutions such as University of Mumbai and ICT Mumbai that are known for their technology supremacy worldwide,” said Ravi Sharma, President and Chief Volunteer, IIT Alumni Council.

“We are also sure that we shall not only achieve the goal of self-sufficiency for all our initiatives but would also export our software and testing systems to other parts of the world. We hope to compete with China head-on in markets around the world,” Sharma added.

The IIT Alumni Council is the largest body of alumni, students and faculty, spread across all the 23 IITs and partnering Technical Institutes of Excellence (TieNet). It was formed last year for doing projects of social importance using technology.

"The government’s ban on Chinese applications is a welcome step. Better late than never. It’s time to stop Trojan horses full of pollutants, mesmerising our people, country. The Indian software industry is one of the best in the world, and will treat this step of the government as a big opportunity to show talent, prowess and innovative approach,” BK Syngal, an IIT alumnus and former chairman and managing director of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), said.

